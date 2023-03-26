Andrew Lloyd Webber announces tragic death of son Nicolas after cancer battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber confirmed his eldest son Nicholas has died at the age of 43 after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Andrew, 75, shared the tragic news via Twitter on Saturday. He shared his statement, "I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital.”

His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time," wrote the Broadway star.

The shocking news was announced a week after the Phantom Of The Opera composer revealed Nicholas was "critically ill" with gastric cancer and had been hospitalized after battling the disease 18 months.

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber added. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but, at the moment, my place is with him and the family."

Nicholas was known for his work scoring the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, as well as the film The Last Bus and short Mr Invisible.

Webber shared Nick with ex-wife Sarah Hugill, to whom he was married from 1971 to 1983. The pair also share a daughter, Imogen Lloyd Webber, 45.