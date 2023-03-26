 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces tragic death of son Nicolas after cancer battle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces tragic death of son Nicolas after cancer battle
Andrew Lloyd Webber announces tragic death of son Nicolas after cancer battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber confirmed his eldest son Nicholas has died at the age of 43 after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Andrew, 75, shared the tragic news via Twitter on Saturday. He shared his statement, "I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital.”

His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time," wrote the Broadway star.

The shocking news was announced a week after the Phantom Of The Opera composer revealed Nicholas was "critically ill" with gastric cancer and had been hospitalized after battling the disease 18 months.

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber added. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but, at the moment, my place is with him and the family."

Nicholas was known for his work scoring the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, as well as the film The Last Bus and short Mr Invisible.

Webber shared Nick with ex-wife Sarah Hugill, to whom he was married from 1971 to 1983. The pair also share a daughter, Imogen Lloyd Webber, 45.

More From Entertainment:

Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film

Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film
‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail

‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail
Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’

Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were settling asset division years before split

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were settling asset division years before split
Creator Bill Lawrence says ‘Scrubs’ movie is ‘inevitable’

Creator Bill Lawrence says ‘Scrubs’ movie is ‘inevitable’
Brian Cox says 'Succession' character Logan Roy is lonely and 'misunderstood'

Brian Cox says 'Succession' character Logan Roy is lonely and 'misunderstood'

Sylvester Stallone resumes his favorite hobby, ‘about time to start painting again’

Sylvester Stallone resumes his favorite hobby, ‘about time to start painting again’
Dwayne Johnson shares adorable makeover from daughters

Dwayne Johnson shares adorable makeover from daughters
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s neighbour given a new royal role

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s neighbour given a new royal role