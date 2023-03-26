 
Sunday Mar 26 2023
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William both want fourth baby?

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to three children---Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis---and the royal couple recently showed signs of wanting baby number four with their latest move.

Body language expert Judi James has explained that the future king’s body language on St. Patrick’s Day pointed out to a desire for baby number four.

According to Cheat Sheet, the Prince of Wales looked ‘smitten’ with kids in hinting at ‘parental emotions’ for another child.

The report quoted James as saying, “It’s not just Kate wearing signals of being besotted and broody when gazing at small babies and toddlers.

“If Kate really is keen on a baby Cambridge number four, she might like to study her husband’s facial expressions as he gazes at a small baby in some of these poses, too.”

Earlier, there were reports Kate Middleton always wanted four kids and that the Princess would “love to have one more child.”

But for William, “three children is more than enough,” the reports further claimed.

