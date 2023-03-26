BTS’ Jimin makes entrance into Spotify Global Top 50

This is the singer’s biggest debut on Spotify with 'Like Crazy' debuting at No. 2

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has made his entrance on the Spotify Gloal Top 50 chart with his new album. He released his first-ever solo album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th.

This is the singer’s biggest debut on Spotify with Like Crazy (English Version) debuting at No. 2 on the daily Global Top Songs chart after it managed to accumulate around 6,634,838 filtered streams on the first day.

Additionally, his agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced on March 26th that his album had debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Oricon daily album chart after it sold 222,120 copies just in Japan alone on the very first day of its release.

Like Crazy also debuted at No. 1 on the daily digital singles chart on Oricon which his pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 previously topped as well.