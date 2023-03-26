 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin announces two remixes of his title track

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

There will be a Deep House Remix as well as a UK Garage Remix
There will be a 'Deep House Remix' as well as a 'UK Garage Remix'

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin announces plans of releasing two new remixes of his title track Like Crazy. He announced on March 26th that there will be a Deep House Remix as well as a UK Garage Remix.

His agency BigHit Entertainment released a statement, claiming: “As a show of appreciation for all the love fans have already shown for Jimin’s first solo album, we will be releasing two remixes of the main track, ‘Like Crazy,’ in two different genres.”

They further explained the two remixes, adding: “‘Like Crazy (Deep House Remix)’ takes the original to even higher heights of brilliance and danceability with layers of heavy bass and intense rhythm, and the atmospheric two-step sound of ‘Like Crazy (UK Garage Remix)’ puts a dramatic spin on the original’s feelings of emptiness.”

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie sets rules for daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dating life

Angelina Jolie sets rules for daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dating life
Blackpink’s Rosé makes appearance in popular webtoon

Blackpink’s Rosé makes appearance in popular webtoon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay $4200 to dine with 'bigger stars' in LA: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay $4200 to dine with 'bigger stars' in LA: report
Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans

Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans
K-pop group Stray Kids celebrate fifth anniversary

K-pop group Stray Kids celebrate fifth anniversary

Ariana Grande marks 10th anniversary of 'The Way' she recorded with late Mac Miller

Ariana Grande marks 10th anniversary of 'The Way' she recorded with late Mac Miller
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle paying the price of a ‘failed PR campaign’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle paying the price of a ‘failed PR campaign’
BTS’ Jimin makes entrance into Spotify Global Top 50

BTS’ Jimin makes entrance into Spotify Global Top 50
‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves reveals his top 4 favorite movies

‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves reveals his top 4 favorite movies
Kate Middleton, Prince William both want fourth baby?

Kate Middleton, Prince William both want fourth baby?
King Charles honours soldiers with roles in Queen’s funeral

King Charles honours soldiers with roles in Queen’s funeral
'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie