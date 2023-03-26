 
Jonathan Majors wears 'FREEDOM' cap amid court exit

Jonathan Majors was seen leaving a New York City court with a baseball hat with the words “Freedom Freedom”! on it after a woman accused him of assaulting her.

The Marvel star was arrested on Saturday morning on charges of 'strangulation, assault and harassment,' NYPD officials confirmed to DailyMail.com.

Meanwhile, The Creed III star attorney tried to use her translucent umbrella to make cameras not catch her client as they leave the courthouse, well-places sources told the tabloid.

The 33-year-old representative explicitly denied the accusations saying, ‘He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.'

On the other hand, the said woman while speaking with police, told that Majors got into an argument with her and he proceeded to 'attack her.'

Currently, the nature of their relationship is unconfirmed.

But, the victim had visible injuries on her body, including a 'laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face,’ as an insider snitched to TMZ.

Moreover, further details of the alleged altercation are currently under wraps.

