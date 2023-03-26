 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

'Jurassic Park' marketing campaign irked us: Sam Neill

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Jurassic Park marketing campaign irked us: Sam Neill
'Jurassic Park' marketing campaign irked us: Sam Neill

Sam Neill opened up about his insecurities when cast in Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993’s film Jurassic Park.

The star in his new memories Did I Ever Tell You This said, “I was racked by the usual insecurities,” adding “Why me? I’m certainly not an action hero. The idea of me going hand to hand with Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger is simply absurd.

I’m more of the ordinary guy on screen. If indeed I was supposed to be that sort of action guy, I was already, I think, forty-five years old, and as always had left things about ten or fifteen years too late.”

As per Neill, the marketing campaign worsened his feelings when they revealed CGI dinosaurs, not the actors, are the real stars of the movie.

“The impostor syndrome would be enhanced later on when we were out and about promoting the movie,” he wrote.

“The more or less official line from Universal Pictures was that, with ‘Jurassic Park,’ they had set out to prove that they, with Spielberg, could make huge blockbusters without ‘movie stars’. This was true enough, but I think it slightly irked us, the actors, to be reminded from time to time we were not real ‘stars’.

The actor adds, "It also rather overlooked the well-established and highly respected careers of Laura, Jeff, and Dicky. As it turned out, we know now that Harrison Ford turned down the part, so the ‘no movie star’ plan may be not entirely true.”

More From Entertainment:

Ex-member from K-pop group Treasure opens personal Instagram

Ex-member from K-pop group Treasure opens personal Instagram
Fans suspect Blackpink will perform this song for the first time at Coachella

Fans suspect Blackpink will perform this song for the first time at Coachella
'Succession' star remembers final season vibe

'Succession' star remembers final season vibe
'John Wick' director spills beans on post-credits scene

'John Wick' director spills beans on post-credits scene
'Yellowjackets' showrunners share Jason Segel advice

'Yellowjackets' showrunners share Jason Segel advice
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'annoying' Americans, claims Florida governor

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'annoying' Americans, claims Florida governor
Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon

Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon
Viola Davis on Michael Jordan's mom: 'Flattered at first, Pressure at second'

Viola Davis on Michael Jordan's mom: 'Flattered at first, Pressure at second'
'John Wick' director pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'John Wick' director pays tribute to Lance Reddick
Ariana Madix comes out strong amid 'Scandoval'

Ariana Madix comes out strong amid 'Scandoval'
Jonathan Majors wears 'FREEDOM' cap amid court exit

Jonathan Majors wears 'FREEDOM' cap amid court exit
Kanye West's new Insta post baffles '21 Jump Street' director

Kanye West's new Insta post baffles '21 Jump Street' director