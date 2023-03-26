 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans suspect Blackpink will perform this song for the first time at Coachella

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Some people suspect they might perform their song with Dua Lipa
Some people suspect they might perform their song with Dua Lipa

K-pop group Blackpink’s fans are predicting that they will perform one of their tracks for the first time at Coachella. They will be returning to the music festival for the first time in four years as headliners.

They have made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline Coachella. Fans are highly anticipating their performance after their last show years ago. Considering the scale of the event, fans of the group suspect that they might be inviting some other artists to perform with them.

Some people suspect they might perform their song with Dua Lipa Kiss and Makeup for the first time since Rosé’s recent interaction with the American singer. While some are wondering if they’ll perform their song Ice Cream which was a collaboration with Selena Gomez.

More From Entertainment:

Ex-member from K-pop group Treasure opens personal Instagram

Ex-member from K-pop group Treasure opens personal Instagram
'Succession' star remembers final season vibe

'Succession' star remembers final season vibe
'John Wick' director spills beans on post-credits scene

'John Wick' director spills beans on post-credits scene
'Yellowjackets' showrunners share Jason Segel advice

'Yellowjackets' showrunners share Jason Segel advice
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'annoying' Americans, claims Florida governor

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'annoying' Americans, claims Florida governor
Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon

Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon
Viola Davis on Michael Jordan's mom: 'Flattered at first, Pressure at second'

Viola Davis on Michael Jordan's mom: 'Flattered at first, Pressure at second'
'Jurassic Park' marketing campaign irked us: Sam Neill

'Jurassic Park' marketing campaign irked us: Sam Neill
'John Wick' director pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'John Wick' director pays tribute to Lance Reddick
Ariana Madix comes out strong amid 'Scandoval'

Ariana Madix comes out strong amid 'Scandoval'
Jonathan Majors wears 'FREEDOM' cap amid court exit

Jonathan Majors wears 'FREEDOM' cap amid court exit
Kanye West's new Insta post baffles '21 Jump Street' director

Kanye West's new Insta post baffles '21 Jump Street' director