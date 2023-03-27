 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Prince Harry reveals he boarded a commercial flight on his way back from Scotland after Queen Elizabeth II death.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he was greeted by every passenger on the plane, who extended their condolences on his life.

Harry pens: “The quickest way back would’ve been a lift with Pa or Willy…Barring that, it was British Airways, departing Balmoral at daybreak. I bought a seat and was among the first to board. Soon after settling into a front row, I sensed a presence on my right.”

He adds: “Deepest sympathies, said a fellow passenger before heading down the aisle. Thank you. Moments later, another presence. Condolences, Harry. Thanks…very much. Most passengers stopped to offer a kind word, and I felt a deep kinship with them all. Our country, I thought. Our Queen.”

