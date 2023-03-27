 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Lea Michele updates fans on son Ever’s health scare

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Lea Michele updates fans on son Ever’s health scare
Lea Michele updates fans on son Ever’s health scare

American television actress television actress has finally offered fans a rare update into her son’s health, following a brief scare.

For those unversed, Michele’s son Ever was taken to the hospital over a “scary health issue.”

In an effort to offer more clarification, the Funny Girl star turned to Instagram Stories and claimed, “It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful.”

“I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week,” she also added while attempting to explain her own stress levels following the scare.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it,” she also added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault
Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold is reportedly extended

Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold is reportedly extended
Julia Fox reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumours with Harry Styles

Julia Fox reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumours with Harry Styles
Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘friendly’ with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘friendly’ with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde
Harry and Meghan's appearance at coronation to boost King Charles' image says expert

Harry and Meghan's appearance at coronation to boost King Charles' image says expert

Prince Harry faces protest for killing Afghan fighters

Prince Harry faces protest for killing Afghan fighters

50 Cent sends condolences to Druski's family, says he thought the comedian has died

50 Cent sends condolences to Druski's family, says he thought the comedian has died

Kelly Clarkson announces new album

Kelly Clarkson announces new album

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram?

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram?
Prince Harry spotted in Miami without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry spotted in Miami without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland
Prince Harry 'replayed long chat' with Queen over phone moments before her death

Prince Harry 'replayed long chat' with Queen over phone moments before her death