Lea Michele updates fans on son Ever’s health scare

American television actress television actress has finally offered fans a rare update into her son’s health, following a brief scare.

For those unversed, Michele’s son Ever was taken to the hospital over a “scary health issue.”

In an effort to offer more clarification, the Funny Girl star turned to Instagram Stories and claimed, “It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful.”

“I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week,” she also added while attempting to explain her own stress levels following the scare.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it,” she also added before concluding.