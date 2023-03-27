Drake sparks fury among fans after abruptly dropping out of Lollapalooza Brazil

Drake sparked major outrage among fans after announcing last minute that he’d no longer be performing at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday.

The Canadian rapper. 36, bailed on a festival performance in Sao Paulo just hours to go until his set, citing issues with the production as reason.

On Sunday, a message shared on Lollapalooza Brazil’s Instagram account read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo.

“Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil,” the statement added. “Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry.”



The announcement further confirmed that Skrillex would be filling in for Drake during Sunday’s headlining slot.

Drake’s abrupt drop out from the much-anticipated festival also led the organizers to offer refunds to ticket holders.

The God’s Plan singer’s fans expressed their anger and disappointment, writing, “pls don’t call drake ever again.”

Another added, “Irresponsible! He is a GIANT artist, the biggest today in terms of streams, and doesn’t have a team?”

“Someone who earns 20 million to put on a show has no right to have staff problems,” fumed another fan.