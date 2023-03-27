Manny Marroquin gushes over Kanye West music style

Kanye West was called a trailblazer in the musical world.

As one admirer Manny Marroquin has called Ye a genius after collaborating with him on several projects, including his debut, The College Dropout.

Speaking to drummer Elmo Lovano on the YouTube channel Go with Elmo Lovano, the Grammy winner said, “He’s not technical. He’s not someone who can tell you what to do or how to do it. He’s just, like, an emotional guy.”

The mixing engineer continued, “Going through that journey of picking his brain and getting into his head – that was incredible for me. And seeing his mind work right in front of me and him guiding me – almost like he’s the puppet master and he’s just utilising me to get what he wants and needs, you know?

“He did it many times, and I’m like, ‘This is never gonna work, never gonna work’… And next thing you know, he goes, ‘That’s it.’ Boom. And you snap out of it, play it back, and you’re like, ‘**,’ Marroquin added.

Recently, the 51-year-old bagged a Grammy Award for Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, which won Best Rap Album at the 2023 ceremony.

In other news, West is shrewd at making headlines. This time the controversial rapper stirred his antisemitism controversy again.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share Jonah Hill's performance in 21 Jump Street, which "made me like Jewish people again."

The post drew reactions from confused to joyful from netizens, including the film's director, Christopher Miller.

West apparent mea culpa Insta post, reads, "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

Meanwhile, The 21 Jump Street filmmaker took to Twitter to react to Ye’s apparent apology using his film.

"Um... thanks for watching?", the director tweeted posting the Grammy winner’s IG post screenshot.