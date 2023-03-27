 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch’

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would do good to remember that there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Royal commentator and expert Daniels Elser issued these claims.

She told News.com.au, “You know that old Hollywood adage, there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Turns out that there is also no such thing as a string-free content deal, even for a duke and duchess.”

This has come in light of the fact that “we will have to wait until much later this year to finally see the new season of The Crown and to see how sensitively, or not, they handle Diana’s death.”

