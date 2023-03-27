 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Jo Johnson clarifies why she didn’t appear in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion

By
Web Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Amy Jo Johnson clarifies why she didn’t appear in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion
Amy Jo Johnson clarifies why she didn’t appear in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion

Amy Jo Johnson has recently elaborated on why she won’t be appearing in Netflix’s new series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the actress hit back at the claims that she didn’t sign the upcoming series due to financial reasons.

“Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money,” wrote the 52-year-old.

Amy continued, “Simply not true. Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn't go to NZ for a month.”

In the end, she added, “Or none of ur beeswax.”

Amy Jo Johnson clarifies why she didn’t appear in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion

Earlier in January, Amy, who played the iconic Pink Power Ranger in the first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, clarified on social media that she “never said no to the reunion”.

However, she pointed out that she didn’t say “yes” to what was “offered”.

Amy now clarified that she and her late costar Jason David Frank both “chose not to” for their own reasons

“JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed,” added the actress.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira reportedly dating 'mystery’ man in Miami months after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira reportedly dating 'mystery’ man in Miami months after Gerard Piqué split
Harry Styles names Emily Ratajkowski his ‘celebrity crush,’ 8-year-old video resurfaces

Harry Styles names Emily Ratajkowski his ‘celebrity crush,’ 8-year-old video resurfaces

Jim Carrey hated filming 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind'

Jim Carrey hated filming 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind'
Keanu Reeves names favourite movie villain

Keanu Reeves names favourite movie villain

HBO CEO Bloys equates Kate Winslet to ‘national treasure’

HBO CEO Bloys equates Kate Winslet to ‘national treasure’
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton's 'Rainbowland' banned at Wisconsin elementary school

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton's 'Rainbowland' banned at Wisconsin elementary school

Prince Harry arrives in London for UK court hearing

Prince Harry arrives in London for UK court hearing
'Jurassic Park' star recalls shocking incident on set

'Jurassic Park' star recalls shocking incident on set
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes new PDA-packed pics set tongues wagging

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes new PDA-packed pics set tongues wagging
Manny Marroquin gushes over Kanye West music style

Manny Marroquin gushes over Kanye West music style

'The Vampire Diaries' stars recall consuming caffeine 'take after take'

'The Vampire Diaries' stars recall consuming caffeine 'take after take'