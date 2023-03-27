 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga shocks fans as she kisses woman amid ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ filming in NYC

By
Web Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Lady Gaga shocks fans as she kisses woman amid ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ filming in NYC
Lady Gaga shocks fans as she kisses woman amid ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ filming in NYC

Lady Gaga resumed filming her highly-anticipated, upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux in New York City and one of the scenes has taken the internet by storm.

The House of Gucci star was spotted at the Supreme Court building alongside co-star Joaquin Phoenix. During the shooting, Gaga was seen planting a kiss on a female bystander.

The woman, standing in the crowd, was seen holding a newspaper with a "Crazy in Love" headline featuring pictures of her character Dr Harleen Frances Quinzel aka Harley Quinn and the Joker.

For the sequence, Gaga was dressed in a blue, white, and red floral printed dress with black stockings with a hole in the left knee. She chose to accessorize with a dark blue overcoat to beat the cold.

Gaga’s fans reacted to the scene, writing, "she yelled you going to hell then she kissed her saying now we both going yeah gaga taking it.”

Earlier this week, the first set photos of the film went viral online showing Gaga in stunning costume and makeup for the movie.

A Star is Born actress was seen standing amid a large crowd as Gotham police officers tried to escort her into a government building.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theatres on October 9, 2024.

More From Entertainment:

SM Entertainment denies rumours circulating K-pop group EXO’s Sehun

SM Entertainment denies rumours circulating K-pop group EXO’s Sehun

Calvin Klein announces partnership with BTS’ Jungkook

Calvin Klein announces partnership with BTS’ Jungkook
K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track

K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track
K-pop group NCT’s new subunit DOJAEJUNG reveal teaser

K-pop group NCT’s new subunit DOJAEJUNG reveal teaser
'Shazam' star brushes critics aside

'Shazam' star brushes critics aside

'Succession' actor pitches spinoff show

'Succession' actor pitches spinoff show
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s UK trip

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s UK trip
Taylor Swift climbs up on the Billboard 200

Taylor Swift climbs up on the Billboard 200
‘Succession’ Season 4 is now available for streaming on HBO

‘Succession’ Season 4 is now available for streaming on HBO
Adele believes Las Vegas residency ‘brought her back to life' as she extends the run

Adele believes Las Vegas residency ‘brought her back to life' as she extends the run
Wendy Williams’ podcast abruptly cancelled due to health concerns

Wendy Williams’ podcast abruptly cancelled due to health concerns
Taylor Swift performs ‘Cowboy Like Me’ live with Marcus Mumford on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs ‘Cowboy Like Me’ live with Marcus Mumford on Eras Tour