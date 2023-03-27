Yashma Gill opens up about her mental health struggles

Pakistani actor Yashma Gill poses with a scenic view in the backdrop. — Instagram/@yashmagillofficial

Pakistani actor Yashma Gill recently opened up about her struggle with depression when she was in her twenties.

During the depressive period, the starlet said she felt as if someone had cast a spell on her so much so that she developed suicidal thoughts.

In an interview with YouTube creator Nadir Ali in his podcast show, the Azmaish actor spoke about her life’s major events and the importance of women’s independence.

When speaking about her mental health, the artiste said that younger people are burdened with more and more responsibilities in today’s time which takes a toll on their mental health.

“When I had depression, I would research it on the internet. I thought someone had cast a spell on me or a djinn had taken over me. I tried every recipe to treat [the condition],” Gill said.

The 29-year-old celebrity, with a hearty laugh, also shared during the podcast that she also opted for spiritual treatment to cure her condition, but eventually returned to medications prescribed by a doctor.



“While researching on the internet, I found that the symptoms of depression and [loss of] sight are very similar,” the Bay Baak actor said.

She added that a person feels hopeless, depressed and suicidal when suffering from issues of sight. “There was a time in my life when I thought of committing suicide, but my faith was strong due to which I was able to pull myself out of depression.”