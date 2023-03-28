Pink gets honoured with icon award at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pink was honoured with the icon award during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27th, 2023, per People Magazine.

In her moving acceptance speech, the So What hitmaker acknowledged all the good things in her life and career, including her formerly rocky relationship with husband Carey Hart.

“Thank you iHeart[Radio] for this moment,” the Grammy-winning artist began.

“It has been said that miracles are often associated with icons. Kelly Clarkson singing with me, and Pat Benatar singing one of my songs, two of the greatest voices alive, being on stage, doing what I love with people that I love with all of my heart — and my babies in the audience — this feels like a Christmas miracle,” she said of the star-studded tribute which was performed earlier.

She continued, “I usually do try to joke or be self-deprecating in these moments, but I want to be a better friend to myself tonight, so I would like to try and say something honest.”

“Every room I walk into, my heart walks in first. Every lyric that I write is my heart crying, raging hoping, screaming, pleading,” she said. “You have watched me do this, sifting through life’s messiness for almost 25 years. Some of you find what I do annoying, and some of you find it brave, and I just find it necessary.”

Pink, 43, then talked about vulnerability and how it exists “from the time we’re born until the time we die, and many of us spend our entire lives running from that.”

She added, “Vulnerability means the ability to be wounded. I have decided to make vulnerability my life’s work, and for those of you that have joined me on this adventure, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“I’m grateful to be alive. I’m grateful I get to do this with my one precious life. Most of all, Willow and Jameson, I’m grateful to be your mama,” the singer said of her two kids she shares with Hart, 47.



She followed it up by thanking her manager Roger Davies and a shout-out to her ‘muse’ husband. If he loved me perfectly I would have nothing to say,” the Trustfall singer concluded.