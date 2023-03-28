'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

Yellowjackets Season 2 has broken records hitting nearly 2 million viewers across platforms according to figures from Nielsen, comScore, and Showtime’s internal streaming data.



Showtime also revealed that it’s the best season 2 premiere for the network in more than a decade with nearly twice the series opening audience. Data further revealed that the season 2 debut highlights a 110% increase in viewership from the series launch in November 2021 and 40% jump from Yellowjackets season 1 finale.

“’Yellowjackets’ broke records as the most streamed Showtime debut ever thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks.

“By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy and coming-of-age drama.”

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Season 2 of the Yellowjackets catches up with the soccer team as they dread a harsh winter in the woods.

Showtime’s time-shifting paranormal thriller follows a high school soccer team that gets left high and dry in the Ontario wilderness following a plane crash.

Yellowjackets received seven Emmy awards in the drama categories in 2022, including nods for series, lead actress (Lynskey), supporting actress (Ricci), directing (Kusama).