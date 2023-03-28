 
'John Wick' star argues for spinoff show

John Wick: Chapter 4 actor Donnie Yen is calling spinoff series for his blind assassin character in the gun-fu universe.

Speaking to Variety, "I'd love to do a 'John Wick' spinoff centered around Caine."

On the possibility of getting the show, the actor responded, "There's always 'talks' in Hollywood."

In other news, Lionsgate head honcho Joe Drake is not ready to close doors on the John Wick franchise as the gun-fu series' Chapter 4 made a splash at the box office.

"We're not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake told Deadline.

The studio's boss's comments amid the film netting a record-breaking $137.5 million worldwide in its first week, despite the titular character having a clear-cut ending in the latest movie.

"There's a lot of different things that we can do," Drake added. "I've seen this movie five times in the last week."

The lead star also hinted at a possible return to the franchise.

"I don't know, I guess I'm going to have to lean on never say never," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"I mean, I wouldn't do a John Wick film without [director] Chad Stahelski. We'd have to see what that looked like. For me, it feels really right that John Wick finds peace."

