Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Web Desk

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals tracklist for debut album

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

The single album and the title track are set to come out on March 31st
K-pop group Blakink’s Jisoo has released the tracklist for her solo debut album. The solo will be called Me and the title track will be named Flower.

The single album will include two tracks with Flower being the lead track, followed by All Eyes On Me. Both of the songs have been co-written by Teddy Park, who has worked with Blackpink for years.

The poster for the track list shows Jisoo looking stunning as she stands behind red curtains, staring into the camera with a hooded gaze. The theme for the poster calls back to all the other visual teasers and concept photos for the album which focus on a vivid shade of red, followed by a mixture of black and green.

The single album and title track are set to come out on March 31st. Fans of Blackpink are eagerly awaiting the album as it is their agency YG Entertainment’s most expensive production to date. 

