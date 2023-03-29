Netflix 'The Night Agent' steals 'You' season 4's No.1 spot with record views

Netflix show The Night Agent has stolen the no. 1 spot on the ranking charts in English language titles from streamer's highly anticipated series You, season 4.

The action-thriller has currently became the platform's most watched series with 168.71 million hours viewed since its March 23 premiere date.

Created by Shawn Ryan, the series based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, ranked third overall for premiere week of viewing across all season 1 TV and snuck its way up among the top 10 in 93 countries.

Last week, the hit psychological thriller You, season 4, was the top title among the list of English TV series with 64.06 million hours viewed after debuting the remaining episodes on March 9, 2023.

You currently ranks third on the list, the Penn Badgley starrer crime-thriller has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Meanwhile, season 4 of Love Is Blind and Waco: American Apocalypse opened on the list at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The reality dating series was viewed for 25.52 million hours with the release of the season’s first five episodes while the docuseries earned 21.51 million hours viewed.