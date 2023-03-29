 
Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’

Actor Jeremy Renner turns to social media to pay tribute to the “biggest source of strength” he’s ever witnessed.

The tribute was shared to Instagram and has come in celebration of his daughter’s 10th birthday.

The tribute started with a photo of Renner and his daughter, and reads, “Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast.”

“I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father. I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy.”

