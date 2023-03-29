Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress

Eva Longoria’s close friends came out in support of the Desperate Housewives actress after she was slammed by soap star Eric Braeden over “derogatory remarks about daytime actors” comment.



Speaking on He Said, Ella Dijo podcast, Longoria’s friend Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez addressed the recent Braeden’s insulting remarks for Longoria.

Winter called Braeden as a “grumpy actor” whereas Sánchez commented that Braeden “should apologise because [he was] out of line and his remarks were completely uncalled for”.

“The bottom line is this grumpy actor Eric Braeden, older gentleman who's a soap veteran, he's been around forever in the soap world,” stated Winter.

Winter continued, “This guy goes on a rant. I don't even want to give him the courtesy of reading everything he says.”

“Braeden is completely out of line, in my opinion, because he doesn't know what Eva's financial stance was at that time in her career. I guarantee you he was making a ton more money than she was,” explained Winter.

Earlier, Longoria opened up on the Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? that she “continued being a headhunter and Young and the Restless” as acting job “didn't pay enough for me to live off”.

“And I would hide the fact I was on Young and the Restless to my clients, because they didn't want, like, a dumb actress handing their accounts,” disclosed the actress.

Longoria added, “And one time one of my clients was like, ‘You look like a girl I've seen on a soap opera’. And I go, ‘No, I don't know who that is’.”