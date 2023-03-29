 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress
Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress

Eva Longoria’s close friends came out in support of the Desperate Housewives actress after she was slammed by soap star Eric Braeden over “derogatory remarks about daytime actors” comment.

Speaking on He Said, Ella Dijo podcast, Longoria’s friend Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez addressed the recent Braeden’s insulting remarks for Longoria.

Winter called Braeden as a “grumpy actor” whereas Sánchez commented that Braeden “should apologise because [he was] out of line and his remarks were completely uncalled for”.

“The bottom line is this grumpy actor Eric Braeden, older gentleman who's a soap veteran, he's been around forever in the soap world,” stated Winter.

Winter continued, “This guy goes on a rant. I don't even want to give him the courtesy of reading everything he says.”

“Braeden is completely out of line, in my opinion, because he doesn't know what Eva's financial stance was at that time in her career. I guarantee you he was making a ton more money than she was,” explained Winter.

Earlier, Longoria opened up on the Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? that she “continued being a headhunter and Young and the Restless” as acting job “didn't pay enough for me to live off”.

“And I would hide the fact I was on Young and the Restless to my clients, because they didn't want, like, a dumb actress handing their accounts,” disclosed the actress.

Longoria added, “And one time one of my clients was like, ‘You look like a girl I've seen on a soap opera’. And I go, ‘No, I don't know who that is’.”

More From Entertainment:

Insiders break silence on Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez

Insiders break silence on Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez
Priyanka Chopra reveals she’s in a ‘tumultuous relationship’ before meeting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals she’s in a ‘tumultuous relationship’ before meeting Nick Jonas
Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ producer talks what character was ‘really meant to be’

Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ producer talks what character was ‘really meant to be’
Prince Harry had ‘rarest of the rare’ expression in London appearance video

Prince Harry had ‘rarest of the rare’ expression in London appearance
Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show

Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’
Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’

Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’
Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom
Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her
Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting
Prince Harry’s surprise London Visit to deflect attention from King Charles? video

Prince Harry’s surprise London Visit to deflect attention from King Charles?
Why Prince Harry’s bump with photographer caused him to worry video

Why Prince Harry’s bump with photographer caused him to worry