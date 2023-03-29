 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of creating a very “patronising and condescending” view of Queen Elizabeth.

Royal biographer and author Valentine Low made these admissions.

During his appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast he warned, “Harry paints the picture, in Spare and in a lot of his interviews, that she [the Queen] was manipulated by these people [the courtiers], and some of these people — who didn’t have her best interests at heart — were in charge.”

“Harry and Meghan made a similar case during the Oprah Winfrey interview,” he also added before concluding. 

