 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on the ‘losing end’

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing on the losing end of a never-ending battle.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these accusations and claims.

Her admissions were even shared with the New Zealand Herald.

There she claimed, “The house – or more accurately, Buckingham Palace – has won.”

“Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might have spent the last two years waging an exhausting, never-ending battle of wits and PR strategy against The Firm, but they have actually ended up on the losing side.”

“On the other side of all this, after about 40 hours, according to the Washington Post, of interviews and various media outings, after 416 pages of a book and one entire far-too-long docuseries, one thing is clear: The royal family is fine.”

More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa addresses Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe

Jason Momoa addresses Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe
Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now

Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now
Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves
Penn Badgley converts to Islam?

Penn Badgley converts to Islam?
Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash
'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction
Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts

Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts
Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

King Charles is not a ‘part-time’ father to Prince Harry: ‘Has responsibilities’ video

King Charles is not a ‘part-time’ father to Prince Harry: ‘Has responsibilities’
Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy video

Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy