Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has revealed he wanted to get to collaborate with the legendary rapper Jay-Z on his super-hit single Shape Of You, but he "respectfully passed."

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the megastar revealed, "We were in touch," adding, "I sent him the song, and he said, 'I don't think the song needs a rap verse.' He was probably right. He's got a very, very good ear. He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass."

Also, in the interview, the British singer shared that after Jamal Edwards's death, he "felt like I didn't want to live anymore," elaborating that "those thoughts were bad enough, but shame arrived as their companion. They seemed selfish, especially the father. I feel really embarrassed about it."

Meanwhile, Sheeran will release a new album, ‘-‘ (pronounced ‘Subtract’). That record will arrive on May 5 through Asylum/Atlantic.

While a Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All, is set to release on May 3.