 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now
Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now

Hugh Grant has recently explained how mobile phones have changed the atmosphere on movie sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the show, Grant expressed his frustration over the use of mobile phones on the movie set, calling it “weird” because “people are not as close as they used to be”.

“Films are so weird now. They are weird because you know, in the old days, by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other and all that,” said the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star

The Notting Hill actor continued, “And all that stopped because of telephones. Really everyone goes home and looks at Twitter. It’s so sad.”

Later Colbert suggested, “So, if there weren’t telephones on set, there’d be more affairs going on?”

To this, Grant replied, “Yeah, I think so.”

“You know, [Quentin] Tarantino bans telephones from sets and quite right too, and the people there, they do all shag each other – or so I’m told,” remarked the 62-year-old.

Earlier this month, Grant went viral for his obnoxious response during an Oscars red carpet interview with model Ashley Graham.

Lately, Drew Barrymore clarified on her show, “You think you’re getting this charming movie star, and what you really get is grumpy Hugh. And then you fall in love with grumpy Hugh.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves
Penn Badgley converts to Islam?

Penn Badgley converts to Islam?
Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash
'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction
Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts

Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts
Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

King Charles is not a ‘part-time’ father to Prince Harry: ‘Has responsibilities’ video

King Charles is not a ‘part-time’ father to Prince Harry: ‘Has responsibilities’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on the ‘losing end’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on the ‘losing end’
Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy video

Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy
Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’