Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Jason Momoa addresses Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe

Jason Momoa has recently discussed about Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe’s future.

In a new interview with Total Film magazine, Jason, who is set to feature in the 2023 movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom said, “I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU.”

Jason continued, “It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman!”

“But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy,” stated the 42-year-old.

Jason mentioned, “There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together.”

“It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one,” remarked the actor.

Earlier this year, Jason told Variety, “I’ll always be Aquaman.”

“Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking (expletive). There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming,” explained the actor.

Jason pointed out, “The beautiful thing [about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the UN about what’s happening with the melting ice caps.”

“There’s no far-off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home,” he added.

