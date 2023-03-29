 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

'Grey's Anatomy' star 'yearning' to return to UK for new show

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Greys Anatomy star yearning to return to UK for new show
'Grey's Anatomy' star 'yearning' to return to UK for new show

Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd revealed he is excited to return home for his latest show, Six Four, on ITVX.

Speaking to virginradio.co.uk, McKidd, originally from Scotland, opened up about his return to home series after working for the last 14 years in US medical drama Grey's Anatomy as Doctor Owen Hunt, which led him to be in the States for most of the time.

"When we shoot on Grey's, we're shooting sometimes 24 episodes, which takes nine and a half months a year to do that, and we get like a week and a half off at Christmas time, but pretty much nose to the grindstone for those nine and a half months.

So it's really hard to find a project that A, there's a part that is right for you and B, you really like, and C, actually fits in that two and a half, almost three month-window in the summertime, it's like a needle in a haystack," the actor added.

He continued, "That's really why I'm so excited. I've been feeling homesick, I've been wanting to come home and I miss working with British actors. It's been a while and it's where everything started for me. I've really been feeling this yearning to come back and work back in Britain and work with the people that I grew up with."

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama, Six Four shows worried parents as their daughter goes missing. What follows suit is a dark story of kidnapping, corruption, and betrayal.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reacts to critics of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to critics of 'Friends'
Kelly Clarkson doesn’t want to get married again after her ugly 2020 divorce: Source

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t want to get married again after her ugly 2020 divorce: Source
Nicolas Cage goes full-blood sucker

Nicolas Cage goes full-blood sucker

Chris Pine teases 'Princess Diaries 3'

Chris Pine teases 'Princess Diaries 3'

Chris Carter shares surprising revelations about X-Files reboot

Chris Carter shares surprising revelations about X-Files reboot
Jason Momoa addresses Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe

Jason Momoa addresses Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe
King Charles lands in Germany for first overseas visit as monarch

King Charles lands in Germany for first overseas visit as monarch
Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now

Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now
Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves
Penn Badgley converts to Islam?

Penn Badgley converts to Islam?
Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash
'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss