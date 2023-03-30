 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
AFP

King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

By
AFP

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

Britain and Germany stand united with Ukraine in its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion, Charles III said in Berlin on Wednesday during his first foreign visit as king.

At a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the monarch underlined both countries' commitment to "protecting and advancing shared democratic values".

"This is epitomised so clearly today as we stand together with Ukraine in defence of freedom and sovereignty in the face of unprovoked aggression," he said.

The British sovereign, 74, is on a three-day visit of Germany in a trip billed as "an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties after Brexit.

Hailing the "enduring value" of ties with Germany, he said he would "do all I can to strengthen the connections between us".

Host Steinmeier had earlier spoken of the "sad day" six years ago when Britain began its exit from the European Union.

"Today, exactly six years later, we are opening a new chapter," the German president said.

"We are now looking ahead under changed conditions -- but still together," he said, adding in English that "our friendship is important, and it is strong".

Britain and Germany's joint actions to help Ukraine in defending its freedom underlined "how strong our connection is," said Steinmeier.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside
Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'

Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'
Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'

Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'
Prince Harry believed lioness in Namibia was ‘watching over him’

Prince Harry believed lioness in Namibia was ‘watching over him’
Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press video

Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press
Prince Harry admits ‘praying’ helped him with ‘posttraumatic stress’ video

Prince Harry admits ‘praying’ helped him with ‘posttraumatic stress’
Paul O'Grady 'advised' Meghan Markle to 'be totally honest with the Queen'

Paul O'Grady 'advised' Meghan Markle to 'be totally honest with the Queen'
'Prince Harry Meghan Markle flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders'

'Prince Harry Meghan Markle flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders'
Netflix hit with lawsuit over film 'No Limit' for portraying free diver as wife murderer

Netflix hit with lawsuit over film 'No Limit' for portraying free diver as wife murderer
Yara Shahidi announces end of 'Grown-ish' after sixth season: 'We're gonna do it up big'

Yara Shahidi announces end of 'Grown-ish' after sixth season: 'We're gonna do it up big'
Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' starring Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johanson, trailer released: Watch

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' starring Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johanson, trailer released: Watch
Kerry Washington unveils cover of memoir 'Thicker Than Water': Says 'I feel more connected to myself' in water

Kerry Washington unveils cover of memoir 'Thicker Than Water': Says 'I feel more connected to myself' in water