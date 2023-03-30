 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Keanu Reeves gifted John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt team t-shirts, having the number of times they were killed in the film mentioned on them.

As reported by The New York Times, Reeves, who plays the titular John Wick in fourth instalment, gave the film's stunt performers T-shirts that bore the number of times they died during the entire film. 

For some of the stuntmen on the film, the number was above 20.

Director on the film Chad Stahelski told Insider that, Reeves is put through the wringer during many of the film's stunts, it's "done out of love."

As The New York Times detailed, one particular sequence of the film involved over 35 stunt performers, the most demanding scene took place on a set of steps leading up to the Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Paris. 

Stunt coordinator Scott Rogers told the outlet that, as per his own estimation, one particular performer was taken out between five or six times while performing the steps scene.

"Outside of some bumps and bruises, there were no concussions," Rogers told The New York Times.

However, this is not the first time Reeves has gifted something to the stunt teams over the course of his film career. 

The actor previously gifted Rolex watches to the members of his stunt team on John Wick 4, the watches were engraved with messages of thanks.


