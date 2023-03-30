Sharon Stone speaks out about gender pay gap in Hollywood

Sharon Stone has recently reflected on gender pay gap in the entertainment industry.



Speaking at the New York Women In Film & Television's 43rd annual Muse Awards lunch, Stone revealed that she was paid $13.5 million less than Michael Douglas on her 1992 movie Basic Instinct.

“Michael Douglas made $14 million. Now, I was new. I was new and he was a very big star,” said the Sliver actress.

Stone continued, “I only made $500,000 on the film.”

Recalling her early days of acting, Stone mentioned, “When I would go to the set there would be 300 men, and my hair and makeup and dressers were men, when I was doing explicit scenes.”

“It was all men and me. And sometimes I could ask the wardrobe supervisor, who may be a woman, if she wouldn’t mind staying on set while I did that,” stated the actress.

Stone added, “Things have changed, and there are women in film now, and I am really grateful.”