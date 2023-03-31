 
Friday Mar 31 2023
Web Desk

Russell Crowe reveals his beloved family dog died after ‘being hit by truck’

Web Desk

Friday Mar 31, 2023

Russell Crowe reveals his beloved family dog died after ‘being hit by truck’

Russell Crowe shared the tragic news of the death of his beloved puppy after the dog was hit by a truck.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, announced the heartbreaking loss on Twitter Thursday, revealing puppy Louis was only 16-month-old.

Crowe shared an up-close picture of the late pup and wrote, "This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart."

The Gladiator star continued, "Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my father's passing, Louis was hit by a truck."

Opening up about Louis' final moments, Crowe concluded, "We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him."

Animal rights organization PETA responded to the news, "We are heartbroken for you and so deeply sorry for your loss. Louis will be in your heart forever. Sending all of our love, comfort, and strength "

Crowe, who is an avid animal lover, posted a picture of himself with Louis wearing matching polo shirts.

"I’m not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but, a friend bought little Louis a @RalphLauren polo so he can match with dad," Crowe tweeted. "I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny."

Crowe lost his 85-year-old father John March 30, 2021. 

