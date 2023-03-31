 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra rules the ramp with her debut runway for 'Dior'

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Arjun Rampal gets emotional watching daughter Myra walking for her debut runway
Arjun Rampal gets emotional watching daughter Myra walking for her debut runway

Heartthrob of Bollywood industry Arjun Rampal, who is also known to be a successful supermodel, feels proud as his daughter Myra Rampal makes her debut on the ramp at Dior Fashion Show.

Not only him, but his ex-wife Mehr Jesia was also a successful model. Therefore, it was no surprise when their daughter set the ramp on fire while walking on it like a boss lady.

Watching her daughter making her debut runway for Christian Dior, Arjun got emotional and expressed his feelings through social media.

He shared a picture of Myra from the show and penned an emotional note along with it.

"Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior. The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. "She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star.”

Christian Dior showcased their first ever fashion show in India yesterday. The show was attended by many A-lister actors including; Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kaisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and many others, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Dia Mirza wishes '14th birthday' to stepdaughter Samaira with a lovely post

Dia Mirza wishes '14th birthday' to stepdaughter Samaira with a lovely post
Karan Johar reveals he is taking 'woke tutorials' for 'personality change'

Karan Johar reveals he is taking 'woke tutorials' for 'personality change'
Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor

Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor
Friends or foes: Who did Meera pray for while performing Umrah?

Friends or foes: Who did Meera pray for while performing Umrah?
Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood pushes Shekhar Suman share his industry experience

Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood pushes Shekhar Suman share his industry experience
'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'

'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser
Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral

Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral
Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video

Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video
WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut video

WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut
Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'