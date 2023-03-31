Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video

She is now the final member of Blackpink to get a solo debut

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo has come out with the music video for her solo debut song named Flower. The title track is accompanied by her solo single album Me.

The track has a dreamy sound to it paired with emotional lyrics and stunning shots. The singer reveals a new side to her voice and ability as a performer with the music video. The MV is her agency YG Entertainment’s most expensive production to date and the luxurious shots all captured outside Korea seem to confirm the claim.

The music video is currently trending on Youtube and has a whopping 19 million views eight hours after its release. She also became the first K-pop female artist to have the highest pre-order stock in history, going on to sell 1.3 million stock pre-orders.

