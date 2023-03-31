Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign

The company’s stocks also reportedly saw a significant rise after announcing the partnership

Calvin Klein sales take off following the release of their campaign with Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS. The collection that the singer modelled quickly sold out in multiple countries.

The company’s stocks also reportedly saw a significant rise after announcing the partnership. The owning company behind Calvin Klein, PVH Corp witnessed a 20% rise in their stock prices. The prices went from $72.26 per stock to $88.36 per stock in around four days.

Additionally, their social media post that confirmed the partnership became the page’s most-liked tweet in around 17 minutes. The engagement level for the account was their best yet as well.

The singer also saw huge success with his solo track Dreamers that he released for his performance at the FIFA World Cup.