Friday Mar 31 2023
Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'

Friday Mar 31, 2023

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page share a hearty laugh on their "internet boyfriend" appearance and 'thirst' messages from fans, in a recent interview for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie.

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page got candid on getting thirsted over online, in an interview with PEOPLE.

"We talk about it all the time, We have a WhatsApp. It's just called 'internet's boyfriend.' We'll send each other pictures of ourselves: 'These are what my fans are saying.' So, we're into it big time," Pine told the outlet.

Page laughed at his co-star and joked, the internet is "well-wooed." The Bridgerton alum added, "We send the internet flowers all the time."

Pine said of Page, "I'm so kind of in awe of how one comes out of an experience like Bridgerton and manages to be normal."

"Regé is hardworking and professional. And specifically what is infuriating is he's also very funny," the Star Trek alum added.

Page also praised his co-star in return and called him "incredibly inspiring." He further praised him by saying, "Knowing that you are on set with someone who has the eloquence to break down everything you're doing raises the bar pretty high, Everything that you thought I was doing well was mostly me just trying to do it the way that you do it."

