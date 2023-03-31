 
Friday Mar 31 2023
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran is up for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ reality show

Friday Mar 31, 2023

Ed Sheeran has recently opened up that he won’t mind “showing up in a reality TV show”.

During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show, the Shape of You hit-maker was in conversation with Russell Crowe, Lily Allen, Michael Buble and Desiree Burch in the upcoming episode.

When asked whether he would like to do a reality show, to this, the singer responded, “The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity… (Get Me Out Of Here!)”

“It looks quite fun,” remarked the 32-year-old.

The musician continued, “Genuinely. It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know.”

“I’m not going to do it – I do like the idea of it,” he added.

Earlier, speaking to Rolling Stone, Ed discussed about his personal life, including how he developed an eating disorder after comparing himself to pop stars like Justin Bieber.

“I'm self-conscious anyway, but you get into an industry where you're getting compared to every other pop star. I was in the One Direction wave, and I'm like, ‘Well, why don't I have a six pack?’” he admitted.

