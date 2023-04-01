 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Is Andrew Tate released from Romanian prison?: details inside

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Is Andrew Tate released from Romanian prison?: details inside
Is Andrew Tate released from Romanian prison?: details inside

The disgraced influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been released from Romanian jail into house arrest, after a successful appeal against their detention in December.

Along with Tate brothers, two associates, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, are also released.

All of them have been ordered to stay in the house they live in, and do not leave without having a judicial permission.

The brothers were arrested in December over the allegations of rape, people trafficking and forming an organized crime group.

They have been under trial for their alleged wrongdoing, which they have denied.

Attorneys for Mr Tate have argued that keeping the influencer in preventative custody is unnecessarily harsh, when other judicial options such as house arrest are available.

Leaked court documents obtained by the BBC, highlighted the evidence from alleged victims claiming they were forced to earn €10,000 (£8,800) a month on social media platforms, under the alleged threat of physical voilence.

The documents also described debts being used as "a form of psychological coercion".

Since the beginning of investigations in April, 2022, six women have been identified by prosecutors as victims.

However, no charges been proved yet against the brothers or the two Romanian associates who were arrested with them.

The kickboxing brothers were arrested in December of 2022, and were kept into police custody in Bucharest despite multiple appeals against their detention.

In 2016, Mr Tate, a former kickboxer, was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to show him attacking a woman.

More From Entertainment:

'Rust' set manager convicted in Alec Baldwin shooting case

'Rust' set manager convicted in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Is Britany Spears happy with old pal amid split rumors with Sam Asghari?

Is Britany Spears happy with old pal amid split rumors with Sam Asghari?
Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez to become second biggest celeb beauty brand

Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez to become second biggest celeb beauty brand
Ed Sheeran is up for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ reality show

Ed Sheeran is up for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ reality show
King Charles to ban Prince Harry from performing royal role at coronation video

King Charles to ban Prince Harry from performing royal role at coronation
Netflix to release 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soon in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Netflix to release 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soon in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'
Jodie Turner-Smith think it's 'Major' working with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Jodie Turner-Smith think it's 'Major' working with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were 'two very different people,' leading to divorce: A source claims

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were 'two very different people,' leading to divorce: A source claims
Ben Affleck shares details about Batman stint in The Flash

Ben Affleck shares details about Batman stint in The Flash
Saddam Hussein movie 'The Prisoner in His Palace,' in the works from 'Chernobyl' director

Saddam Hussein movie 'The Prisoner in His Palace,' in the works from 'Chernobyl' director

Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life

Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life