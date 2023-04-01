 
Andrew Tate slams 'South Park' roast

Andrew Tate slams 'South Park' roast

South Park has recently mercilessly roasted controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate on his alleged sex trafficking charges.

The animated series depicted the online influencer who appeared in the latest episode as a 'toxic masculinity coach' named Alonzo Fineski.

In the episode, Alonzo takes a gun on Randy Marsh when he mocks two strippers in his employ.

However, Randy explains the situation by telling Tate that he wants his kids to have fun.

Randy says, "Look, I'm just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic.

I'm trying to show my son and his nerdy little friend what a real party is because society wants them to be ashamed of their masculine natures."

A cigar-chomping Alonzo tells him: "I will call some friends."

Nevertheless, the police busted the party who calls the Tate figure, saying, "That's Alonzo Fineski, the Romanian sеx trafficker."

Meanwhile, Alonzo shoots at the cops before escaping.

Afterward, the episode airing, the 36-year-old's Twitter handle, reportedly handled by his social media during his confinement, slammed the recent episode of the hit sitcom.

What does it mean? Does he actually think he can collab with Trey Parker and Matt Stone? We'll have to wait and see. It all hinges on him being 'proven innocent.'

