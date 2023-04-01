Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ stars Lee Do Hyun And Lim Ji Yeon are dating

Lim Ji Yeon’s company released a statement discussing the report

Netflix’s The Glory stars Lee Do Hyun And Lim Ji Yeon have been confirmed to be dating. News of the relationship was originally reported through Dispatch and was later confirmed by their agencies.

Lim Ji Yeon’s company released a statement discussing the report: “Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have gone from being close colleagues to the stage of cautiously getting to know one another better with positive feelings. We’d be grateful if you’d look warmly upon [their relationship].”

Lee Do Hyun’s agency released a similar statement: “After spending some time as close colleagues, the two of them developed an interest in one another, and they are cautiously getting to know each other.”