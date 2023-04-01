Prince Harry reunites with family as he returns to California

 
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has returned home to Montecito and reunited with wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet after being in London for almost a week.

According to Express UK, Prince Harry has returned to California after the lawyers wrapped up arguments at the end of four days of hearings about a privacy claim in London’s high court.

The Prince and a number of other high-profile figures including pop superstar Elton John have made allegations against the publisher and want the media firm to face a full trial.

Harry, the younger son of Britain´s King Charles III, has long had a difficult relationship with the media.

Prince Harry last Monday made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for the hearing.

According to some media outlets, Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which earlier this month King Charles requested him to vacate.

