Rihanna thinks her son 'doesn't want her to work out'

Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared a cute video of her 10-month-old son on Friday.

The Diamonds singer, 35, turned to Twitter to share an adorable video holding her son, captioning "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

Although, the soon-to-be mom of two children is not facing camera, can be seen wearing a black sports bra from her brand Savage X Fenty as she carries her baby boy with one hand.

The little boy could be seen watching a program in the distance with a big smile, while the Love the Way You Lie singer pleads, "Please."

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their son last May and are currently expecting their second child together.

The singer first showed off her growing belly at the 2023 Academy Awards in March, to reveal her pregnancy.

She performed best original song nominee Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

