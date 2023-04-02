Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network

Yellowstone will be getting another spin-off series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy confirmed that the rumoured Matthew McConaughey-led spin-off of the popular series is moving forward.

This will be the latest spin-off inspired by Taylor Sheridan’s series — preceded by the prequel 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led prequel, 1923; and 6666.

McCarthy added that the Paramount+ series will go ahead whether or not star Kevin Costner returns.

While McCarthy did not disclose any further details regarding the upcoming project, he told THR that the franchise “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

According to Deadline, McConaughey, 53, was reportedly in talks to star in a Yellowstone spin-off in February as Costner, 68, was considering exiting the show to focus on directing and starring in the upcoming Western film Horizon.

