Mia Goth makes shocking revelation about motherhood

Mia Goth welcomed daughter Isabel in March 2022

October 14, 2025

Mia Goth reveals impact of motherhood on 'Frankenstein' role

Mia Goth has opened up about motherhood.

In an interview with Elle, the actress revealed how becoming a mother impacted her role in the upcoming Netflix film Frankenstein.

Goth said, "I wouldn't want to say that I couldn't have done this job if I hadn't been a mother."

"But I think becoming a mother informed a lot of my choices, and enriched the process," she added.

Goth, mother to three year old, went on to reveal that she always wanted to become a mom. Goth said, "It's a really psychedelic experience to have a child. You're parenting her, but you're also parenting the version of you that existed when you were that age."

Adding, "The amount of love that you can feel... She's the greatest gift of my life."

"I really hope to be something steady for her. That no matter what happens in her life, she can return to me. No matter what her age — if she's in a shitty relationship or something's not going right at work – she can always come home. And she'll always have a bed to sleep in and a home-cooked meal," Goth shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Mia Goth welcomed daughter Isabel in March 2022, whom she shares with her partner Shia LaBeouf.

