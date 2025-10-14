Victoria Beckham starts walking on eggshells with second son after Brooklyn fiasco

Victoria Beckham resorts to working on eggshells as another son sparks fears after Brooklyn

With Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz now aged 20, an insider has come forward to dish on all the worries the former Spice Girl star has over her remaining brood.

For those unversed, Beckham and her oldest, Brooklyn, 26, have been in a rumored rift for many moons, and now it seems her focus is on Cruz.

The insider spoke to Closer magazine about this shift and explained that, despite having two other kids, Romeo aged 23 and Harper aged 14, “she absolutely adores Cruz and she just wants him to have time to grow and experience life before anything serious. But he’s only just turned 2 and she still sees him as her little boy.” (sic)

There are also fears surrounding his relationship with Jackie because even though “Victoria likes Jackie, but she just doesn’t think it will last – and she’s quietly nervous he could get hurt.”

For those unversed, the reason for this is the nine-year age gap allegedly, because Victoria “worries the pressures of fame and the age gap could prove too much.”

But given the media frenzy that surrounds Brookyln, the source admits “Victoria’s walking on eggshells. She doesn’t want more headlines about a Beckham family rift and she’s terrified about losing another son after everything that happened with Brooklyn. She’s keeping her views tamed.”