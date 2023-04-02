Shakira set to start ‘new life in Miami’ with children after Gerard Piqué split

 
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Shakira is all set to move to the U.S. with her children and her parents within the next two weeks, the Spanish media has reported.

The Waka Waka crooner, 46, is permanently moving out of Spain following her painful split from long-time boyfriend Gerard Piqué, 36.

Shakira’s move has been delayed due to the health of her parents as her father, William Mebarak, has been battling various health issues over the course of the past year.

Meanwhile, Shakira’s mother, Nidia Ripoll, also experienced a health scare, with her being admitted to the hospital with thrombosis.

Last month, it was reported that the Colombian singer-songwriter was looking at April 1 to make her move to Miami with her sons Milan, ten, and Sasha, eight.

Spanish showbiz site Vanitatis reported on Friday, Shakira had confirmed that she will leave Spain for good by the end of the week.

Shakira and Piqué parted their ways in June 2022. The split was allegedly caused by Piqué cheating on Shakira with his new girlfriend.

Earlier this year, Shakira was granted full custody of her children, with Piqué having 10 days of the month to spend with the kids.

Spanish media has also claimed that Shakira has found a mystery man, and that seems to be the reason behind her move. 

