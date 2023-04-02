Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify

The singer recently revealed that she has decided to extend her Las Vegas residency

English singer and songwriter Adele has surpassed one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify. She has now joined American singer Ariana Grande as the only female artist to achieve the feat.

The singer recently revealed that she has decided to extend her Las Vegas residency, with plans of holding performances through November. She made the announcement during what was supposed to be her last concert. The series will go on a hiatus for three months and will return on June 16th.

After that, it will be followed by almost five months of dates, with the final performance landing sometime around November 4th. The singer explained the decision during the concert, adding: “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough. I know that, so I am coming back,”