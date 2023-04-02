 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle
John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle

US actor John Travolta, who is reportedly Elvis Presley’s mega fan, has decided to bring to an end a legal battle between Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough.

According to a report by Radar Online, per Marca, the Nightmare star is heartbroken after watching a nasty legal battle between Elvis Presley’s widow and his granddaughter over Lisa Marie Presley's $35 million trust.

The report further claims John is in constant talks with both Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough in order to get them to cease all attacks against each other.

Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12 this year, has left behind an estate of roughly $35 million that her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley currently fighting for.

Lisa Marie Presley was the daughter of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. 

More From Entertainment:

'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

'John Wick' star names dream villains

'John Wick' star names dream villains
‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards
K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again

K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again
‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’
'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'

'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'
Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert

Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert
Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

Drake appears to take hit at Kanye West, samples Kim Kardashian on new song

Drake appears to take hit at Kanye West, samples Kim Kardashian on new song
Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify

Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify
Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen