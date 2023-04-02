 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Their agency ADOR announced that the rookie group managed to claim the top three spots
Their agency ADOR announced that the rookie group managed to claim the top three spots 

K-pop band New Jeans have made Melon Chart history by becoming the first artist to hold the top three spots on its monthly chart for three months. Melon is known to be Korea’s biggest streaming service.

Their agency ADOR announced on April 2nd that the rookie group managed to claim the top three spots on the monthly chart for the month of March as well. Their highly successful track Ditto continued to reign at the top while OMG and Hype Boy kept their hold on the No. 2 and 3 spots respectively.

They released a statement, claiming: “This is the first time since digital music service Melon was launched in November 2004 that one artist has swept the chart’s top spots for three months, without any distinction between their new songs and old songs.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’
'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'

'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'
Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert

Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert
Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle

John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle
Drake appears to take hit at Kanye West, samples Kim Kardashian on new song

Drake appears to take hit at Kanye West, samples Kim Kardashian on new song
Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify

Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify
Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen
'I think it's a good ending', 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen teases finale

'I think it's a good ending', 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen teases finale
Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss

Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss
Miranda Lambert expresses desire for 'Yellowstone' role

Miranda Lambert expresses desire for 'Yellowstone' role