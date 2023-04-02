 
Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's 'Citadel' is going to stream on Amazon Prime

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India, has been joined by Citadel co-star Richard Madden in the country for the promotions of their show.

The media personnels clicked pictures of Richard on his arrival in India on April 2. Reportedly, he will be promoting his American spy thriller series with Priyanka in India.

He was spotted leaving the Kaline airport and getting into his car in Mumbai. He was dressed in his comfy casual black t-shirt that he wore with a cool pair of shades. He was surrounded by his security on leaving the airport.

Citadel directed by Russo brothers revolves around the story of an agent who is dead according to the documents by in real life she has her memory wiped out completely. The makers dropped the official trailer of the show a few days back that begins with the two in a train.

Fans are loving the top-notch action sequences and the chemistry between Priyanka and Richard in the trailer.

Backed by Amazon Prime Citadel is also features prominent Hollywood actors including Osy Ikhile, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Davik Silje, Lesley Manville and many others, reports Indiatoday

